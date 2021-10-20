STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman cop takes toddler daughter in carrier bag to duty at helipad, wins Madhya Pradesh CM's praise

Monika Singh, currently posted in the Dhar district, told that she took her daughter along with her as she had to go to Alirajpur, nearly 145 km from Dhar, for two days.

Published: 20th October 2021 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A woman police officer carrying her toddler daughter in a baby carrier bag while discharging her duty at a helipad in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district has won praise from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for her dedication to work.

The opposition Congress, however, alleged that posting a woman officer, who has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, under heat at the helipad for the CM's chopper shows insensitivity on part of the state government.

The officer identified as Monika Singh is posted as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in MP's Dhar district.

She was deployed at the helipad for the CM's chopper, who reached Alirajpur on Tuesday for the two-day campaigning for the upcoming bypoll for the Jobat Assembly seat.

"During my visit to Alirajpur, I saw that DSP Monika Singh was on duty carrying her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in a baby carrier bag. Her dedication towards duty is commendable. Madhya Pradesh is proud of you. I wish her my best wishes and blessings to her little daughter," Chouhan said in a tweet on Wednesday and shared a video clip of the police officer with her daughter.

In a photo shared by Chouhan, he is seen placing his hand on the head of the baby girl sitting in the carrier bag tied to the body of her mother, before boarding the chopper on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said, "This is the incompetence of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government that the woman officer along with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter was posted on duty under the heat at the helipad. She should have been posted in the office."

Monika Singh, currently posted in the Dhar district, told PTI that she took her daughter along with her as she had to go to Alirajpur, nearly 145 km from Dhar, for two days.

When she was leaving for her duty on Tuesday morning (while staying in Alirajpur), her daughter also woke up and began to insist on coming along, she said.

"I had to fulfill the responsibility as a mother and also had to perform my duty (as a police officer) together," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Police
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp