STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Women voters outnumber male in three Meghalaya Assembly constituencies going to bypolls

According to the latest voters' list, Mawryngkneng has 60 polling stations and a total of 36,751 voters which include 18,986 female voters and 17,765 male voters.

Published: 20th October 2021 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Women voters outnumbered their male counterparts in all the three Meghalaya Assembly constituencies where by-elections will be held on October 30, officials said on Wednesday.

The by-elections in the three Assembly seats were necessitated following the deaths of three sitting MLAs, David A Nongrum of Mawryngkneng, Dr Azad Zaman of Rajabala and S K Sun of Mawphlang constituency.

According to the latest voters' list, Mawryngkneng has 60 polling stations and a total of 36,751 voters which include 18,986 female voters and 17,765 male voters.

In Mawphlang constituency, there are 50 polling booths with a total of 33,194 voters - 17,475 female and 15,719 male voters.

Rajabala constituency has 58 polling booths and a total of 32,750 voters.

There are 16,645 female and 16,105 male voters.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said that the state has sought two additional companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for the by-elections.

The polling will be held on October 30, and counting of votes will be held on November 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya Assembly Meghalaya Meghalaya Assembly bypolls
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp