STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Work on 11 new airports progressing in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Speaking at the event for the inauguration of Kushinagar International airport, the chief minister said this will be the ninth airport in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 20th October 2021 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event on the occasion of completion of four years of his government in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said work on 11 new airports, including two international aerodromes, is progressing in the state.

Speaking at the event for the inauguration of Kushinagar International airport, the chief minister said this will be the ninth airport in Uttar Pradesh.

The inaugural SriLankan Airlines flight landed at Kushinagar international airport on Wednesday.

The airport was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adityanath said work is also progressing for Ayodhya airport and that air connectivity in the state is getting strengthened, which will provide an impetus for development.

From 1947 to 2014, he said that only two airports were functional in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Varanasi, and air connectivity of the state was confined to around 16 cities.

"Kushinagar airport has become operational as the 9th airport of the state whereas there is direct air service from the airports of Uttar Pradesh to 75 major cities," he said.

Later, Adityanath along with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other Union ministers addressed the media at the airport.

With the Kushinagar airport, it will be easier for people to visit from places like Japan, Korea and Cambodia, he said at the briefing.

Scindia said the number of UDAN air service routes will be increased in the state, adding that the target is to have 1,000 routes across the country.

Kushinagar airport, built at a cost of Rs 260 crore, has a runway length of 3,200 metres and a width of 45 metres.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, V K Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, among others, were present at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp