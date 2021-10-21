Bombay High Court orders fresh NEET for two medical courses aspirants after mix-up by invigilators

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) afresh for two medical college aspirants as they had been handed question papers and answer sheets with incorrect serial numbers during the recently held exam.

The order was passed by the high court on Wednesday on a petition filed by the two students through advocate Pooja Thorat.

The petitioners told the court that NEET candidates are given a question paper and answer booklet (sheet) bearing the same code and same seven-digit serial number.

But due to a mix-up by invigilators, some students including the petitioners received question papers and answer booklets bearing different codes and serial numbers, they said.

Advocate Thorat told a bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Abhay Ahuja that though the petitioners immediately pointed out the mix-up, the invigilators threatened to report them for "causing a disturbance in the examination hall and committing unfair practice."

Advocate Rui Rodrigues, who appeared for the NTA, said it was "not possible" for the exam authority to allow the petitioners to reappear for the exam.

The judges, however, held that the petitioners "shall not suffer because of the mistake on the part of respondents."

It directed the NTA to hold a "fresh examination for the two petitioners for the academic year 2021-22," and to declare their results within two weeks.