STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bombay High Court orders fresh NEET for two medical courses aspirants after mix-up by invigilators

The order was passed by the high court on Wednesday on a petition filed by the two students through advocate Pooja Thorat.

Published: 21st October 2021 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) afresh for two medical college aspirants as they had been handed question papers and answer sheets with incorrect serial numbers during the recently held exam.

The order was passed by the high court on Wednesday on a petition filed by the two students through advocate Pooja Thorat.

The petitioners told the court that NEET candidates are given a question paper and answer booklet (sheet) bearing the same code and same seven-digit serial number.

But due to a mix-up by invigilators, some students including the petitioners received question papers and answer booklets bearing different codes and serial numbers, they said.

Advocate Thorat told a bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Abhay Ahuja that though the petitioners immediately pointed out the mix-up, the invigilators threatened to report them for "causing a disturbance in the examination hall and committing unfair practice."

Advocate Rui Rodrigues, who appeared for the NTA, said it was "not possible" for the exam authority to allow the petitioners to reappear for the exam.

The judges, however, held that the petitioners "shall not suffer because of the mistake on the part of respondents."

It directed the NTA to hold a "fresh examination for the two petitioners for the academic year 2021-22," and to declare their results within two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Bombay HC NEET
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp