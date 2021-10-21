STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Case against airline staffers after valuables go missing from home-delivered luggage

Upon opening the bags, the woman found valuables such as new garments, gift items, perfumes, toys, handbags and chocolates were missing.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PUNE: A woman has registered a case of 'criminal breach of trust' against unidentified staff members of an international airline after valuables worth over Rs 1.40 lakh allegedly went missing from her luggage, police said on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old woman had recently flown to Mumbai from San Francisco, US.

"After landing in Mumbai, she travelled to Pune. Some staff members of the airline later brought her two bags to her Pune address. After delivering, they left.

"Upon opening the bags, the woman found valuables such as new garments, gift items, perfumes, toys, handbags and chocolates were missing," said an officer of Yerawada police station. A case under IPC section 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered and probe was on, he said.

