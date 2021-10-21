Congress damaged its interests by not trusting me: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh hit out at Congress general secretary Harish Rawat on Thursday over his reported secularism remark, reminding him about the induction of Navjot Singh Sidhu from the BJP and the grand old party's alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

He said Congress has damaged its own interests by not trusting him and giving the party into the hands of an "unstable person" like Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Amarinder Singh was targeting Rawat for his reported remarks in which he had said it seemed that the former Punjab CM had killed the "secular Amarinder within him".

Rawat's comments came on Wednesday after Amarinder Singh said that he would launch his own political party and was also hopeful of seat arrangement with the BJP provided the ongoing farmers' stir against farm laws was resolved in growers' interest.

"Stop talking about secularism @harishrawatcmuk ji. Don't forget @INCIndia took in @sherryontopp after he was with @BJP4India for 14 years. And where did Nana Patole and Revnath Reddy come from if not RSS. And Pargat Singh was with @Akali_Dal for 4 years!" media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted quoting Amarinder Singh.

"And what are you doing with @ShivsenaComms in Maharashtra? Or are you saying @harishrawatcmuk Ji that it's ok to join forces with so-called communal parties as long as it suits @INCIndia purpose. What's this if not sheer political opportunism?" he asked Rawat.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab Chief Minister last month amid a bitter power tussle with Sidhu.

On the accusation of helping the Akali Dal, the former Punjab chief minister asked Rawat, "Is that why you think I've been fighting court cases against them for the last 10 years? And why I've won @INCIndia all elections in Punjab since 2017?" "The party has damaged its own interests by not trusting me and giving @INCIndia into the hands of an unstable person like@sherryontopp who's only loyal to himself'," said Amarinder Singh.