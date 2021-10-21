STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Criticism does not mean indecency: Gehlot's aide slams Union minister for 'derogatory remarks'

Published: 21st October 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JIPUR: Condemning the alleged derogatory remarks made by Union minister S P Singh Baghel against Ashok Gehlot, an aide of the Rajasthan chief minister on Thursday said criticism in democracy does not mean indecency, dishonesty, and bad manners.

Addressing a public meeting on Wednesday in Kharsan area in Udaipur's Vallabhnagar assembly constituency where a bypoll is scheduled, Baghel, who is the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, accused Gehlot of not fulfilling promises made to the people.

Gehlot's officer on special duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma shared a news item alongwith a purported video wherein the Union minister can be heard calling Gehlot a liar and then questioning the parentage of those who do not stick to their words. Baghel also said that Gehlot was born on the day when a thousand liars had died.

Highlighting the contents of the manifesto that the Congress came out with ahead of the 2018 Rajasthan assembly polls, Baghel alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led government has failed to fulfill promises made to the people.

"Gehlot ji, you had said that if the Congress forms government (in Rajasthan), you will give unemployment allowance" if you (people) have got it, just tell me," he asked the people present there.

He also said that loan waiver and 24-hour electricity were promised in the manifesto and asked the people whether these promises have been fulfilled or not.

"So, I was saying that Gehlot would have been born on the day when a thousand liars died," he commented. Reacting sharply, Sharma said the Union minister's utterances for Gehlot were very shameful. The people should think how low the Union minister will stoop to get publicity, he added.

Polling in Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) constituencies will be held on October 30 and counting of votes will take place on November 2.

