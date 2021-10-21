STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Curbs on international flights unlikely to be lifted soon; not much demand for overseas routes: Official

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 21st October 2021 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is unlikely to lift the restrictions on international flights immediately, a senior civil aviation ministry official has indicated, saying current frequencies under air bubble arrangements are adequate to meet the demand.

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal told PTI that the current frequencies available under the air bubble arrangements are adequate to meet the demand and there is not much demand for international routes as the visa regime is very restrictive.

He also noted that on certain sectors such as US and Canada, airlines have 30 to 40 per cent load factors for mid-December 2021.

"We can surely consider opening once demand nears pre-COVID levels."

Speaking on the sidelines after the inauguration of the Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, Bansal also said that if there is a need, then air bubble arrangements can be expanded.

Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.

Currently, India has air bubble arrangements with 28 countries, including the US, the UK, Germany and Japan.

To a query on when fare bands are likely to be removed, Bansal said a call would be taken "once demand returns to pre-COVID levels".

Domestic air services resumed after two months on May 25, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Flights Curbs
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp