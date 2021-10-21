Drugs-on-cruise case: Aryan Khan's custody extended till October 30, Ananya Panday grilled

By Online Desk

The Special NCB Sessions court in Mumbai on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and seven others till October 30 in the drugs-on-cruise case.

The accused were not produced in court either physically or through video conference. Aryan Khan was earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody on October 7.

Meanwhile, actor Ananya Panday's residence in Mumbai was raided by the NCB sleuths. Her laptop and mobile phone were seized in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. Later, Panday went for her questioning to the NCB office with her actor father Chunky Panday.

Earlier on the day, Shah Rukh Khan met Aryan at the Arthur Road jail where the latter has been lodged following arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case.

The actor reached the prison located in Mumbai Central around 9 am and left at 9.35 am, the official said. He met his son for about 10 minutes, according to sources.

A large number of mediapersons and local residents had gathered outside the prison when the actor arrived. Heavy police security was also deployed outside the jail premises.

So far, family members of the prisoners were not being allowed to visit the jail in view of the Covid pandemic. The prison authorities started allowing the family members of prisoners to visit them from Thursday morning, the official said.

Aryan Khan had moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday evening after a special NDPS court here rejected his bail plea in the afternoon.

The special court, while refusing bail, had observed that Aryan Khan was involved in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis" and had a nexus with drug peddlers and suppliers.

The lower court had also rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

The three were arrested on October 3 by the NCB after it raided the Goa-bound ship and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas. They are now in judicial custody.

While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison in the city.

The trio and others were held in the case for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case.

