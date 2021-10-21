STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' protest: Punjab government forms SIT to probe SC youth's murder at Singhu border

Raj Kaur, a resident of Kassel  in Tam Taran, had alleged that her brother Lakhbir Singh was allured by some unknown persons and taken to Singhu where he was murdered by some Nihangs.

A Nihang at Singhu border where police can be seen on guard

A Nihang at Singhu border where police can be seen on guard. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Punjab government on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of Lakhbir Singh, a 35-year-old scheduled caste man, at the Singhu border in Haryana. The SIT will also investigate all other angles involving the activities of Nihang leader Aman Singh.

Punjab DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota formed the SIT to probe the allegations of the sister of Lakhbir Singh who was murdered by the Nihangs. Raj Kaur, a resident of Kassel (presently residing in Cheema Kalan) in Tam Taran, had alleged that her brother Lakhbir Singh was allured by some unknown persons and taken to Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border), where he was murdered by some Nihangs on October 15 on sacrilege charges.

The SIT has been constituted under the chairmanship of Addl DGP-cum-Director, Bureau of Investigation Punjab Varinder Kumar. DIG (Ferozepur Range) Inderbir Singh and SSP Tarn Taran Harvinder Singh Virk are its members.

Kumar may co-opt any other police officers posted in the state for the inquiry as per needs and requirements, reads the order adding that he would also be at liberty to obtain the support and assistance of any other wings of the Punjab police in this regard.

