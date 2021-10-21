Farooq Abdullah questions claims of peace, development in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

JAMMU: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the targeted killings in Kashmir and said it should give an answer to the people over the claims of restoration of peace in the valley.

He also said that the National Conference was never a pro-Pakistan party and always worked for the betterment of all, irrespective of their caste, creed and religion.

"They (BJP) used to say after abrogation of Article 370 (in August 2019) that they have restored peace in J&K Where is the promised peace and development? Give answers to the people," Abdullah said addressing party workers in Ramban district.

Eleven civilians, including two teachers, a pharmacy owner and five non-local labourers, were killed in targeted attacks by terrorists in different parts of the Kashmir valley this month.

Without naming the BJP or the central government, the former chief minister said the recent killings have shattered all the claims made in the aftermath of the August 5, 2019 development.

"They are talking about 'Ram Rajya' but the fact is that they do not know anything about it. In 'Ram Rajya', there is no discrimination and all the people whether Muslims, Hindus, Sikh or Christians are treated equally," he said.

Referring to the statement of former prime minister A B Vajpayee "you can change friends but not neighbours", Abdullah said friendship between India and Pakistan holds the key to peace in the region.

However, he said the National Conference has never been a pro-Pakistan party.

"The aim of National Conference is to serve the people of all faiths without any discrimination, provide better living to them, ensure they educate their children and bring laurels to J&K and the country," he said.

"Our enemies have always conspired against us but they never succeeded in the past nor will they succeed in future. We will live and die here," the NC president said.

He also slammed the central government for price hike of essential commodities and said the rates of petrol and diesel are touching the sky, making the lives of the commoners miserable.