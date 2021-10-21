STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For the first time since March 2020, no new Covid cases reported in Rajasthan

In a major relief for Rajasthan, no new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday. It was the first such day since the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Published: 21st October 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary being administered Covid-19 vaccine at a centre in New Delhi

For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  In a major relief for Rajasthan, no new Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Tuesday. It was the first such day since the pandemic hit in March 2020. Over 17,000 samples were collected on Tuesday in 33 districts. All  tested negative. Rajasthan has suffered  nearly 9,000 Covid-related deaths in 20 months. 

According to figures released by the state health department, in October, there were two days when only one case each was recorded. Random samples were taken from 17,421 persons were taken across the state on Tuesday. All tested negative. In addition, a big relief is that 23 of the 33 districts in the state now have zero active cases. Infection rate in Rajasthan is currently less than 0.25%.  A total of 2.73 lakh samples have been tested so far in the state in October, out of which only 65 samples were positive. 

Banswara, Baran, Barmer, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Karauli, Kota, Nagaur, Pratapgarh, Bharatpur, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dausa, Rajsamand, Sikar, Sirohi and Tonk are the districts that saw not a single new case this month.

In addition, Tonk, Sirohi, Sikar, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Kota, Nagaur, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Dungarpur, Dausa, Churu, Chittorgarh, Bundi, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bikaner, Bharatpur and Bhilwara districts do not have a single active case. There are only 38 active patients in the state and in 31 districts, Covid beds are unoccupied. Even among active cases, only 2-3 patients are admitted to hospitals while the rest are at home.

The first Covid-19 case in Rajasthan was reported on March 2, 2020. But it suddenly started rising and March 19 last year, six medical staff of a hospital the textile town of Bhilwara tested positive. It soon became epicentre of Covid-19 in the state. The state was caught wanting when the second wave caused havoc in the country.

Dengue emerging the fresh threat
Despite relief on the Covid-19 front, dengue has suddenly emerged as a new threat for Rajasthan. There have been eight deaths and over 4,700 cases in the last month. CM Ashok Gehlot has acknowledged it as a big challenge and announced a 15-day dengue-free Rajasthan campaign.
 

