STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gadkari wanted to teach a lesson to Fadnavis, says Congress leader; Union minister rubbishes claim

Wadettiwar was campaigning for Congress candidate Jitesh Antapurkar for byelection to Deglur Assembly constituency in central Maharashtra's Nanded district.

Published: 21st October 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NANDED: Senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari wanted to "teach a lesson" to his party colleague Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar claimed during an election rally in the state on Thursday.

While the Congress leader implied that Gadkari was talking about Fadnavis, Gadkari himself denied that he had ever said anything against the former chief minister.

Wadettiwar was campaigning for Congress candidate Jitesh Antapurkar for byelection to Deglur Assembly constituency in central Maharashtra's Nanded district.

"Roads in Nanded will be better now as the Public Works Department Minister (Ashok Chavan) is from Nanded. A few days ago, a meeting was held with Union Minister for Roads and Transport Nitin Gadkari where he agreed to give funds for projects in the state," he said during the rally.

People in Nagpur know that there are two big "faces" (leaders) in that city, that is, Gadkari and Fadnavis, and the two do not get along, he further said.

"Gadkari said into the ear (during the meeting) that he wanted to teach a lesson to him. And he taught a lesson," Wadettiwar said, without specifying who was "him".

But in a statement issued in Nagpur through his personal assistant, Gadkari said he never spoke against Fadnavis.

"I had never said anything to Vijay Wadettiwar in secret. He should not make such irresponsible, false and baseless statements and indulge in mischievous politics," he said.

"Devendra Fadnavis is like my younger brother. Besides, he is an important leader of my party. Speaking ill of each other is the culture of Congress," Gadkari added.

Maharashtra progressed during Fadnavis' tenure as chief minister and he was doing excellent work as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly now, the BJP leader added.

Congress leaders have been sidelined in the coalition government in Maharashtra which includes the Shiv Sena and NCP, and hence they are frustrated and making such statements to sow confusion, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Devendra Fadnavis
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp