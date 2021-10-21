High Covid positivity rate makes some Mizos wear mask even at home

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: With Mizoram continuing to register a high Covid-19 positivity rate, a section of the people in the state has started wearing a mask even at home.

The state's Health Minister R Lalthangliana said the positivity rate was below 10% on Thursday. He said adhering to the government's "All Mask Campaign", a section of the families had started wearing a mask at home.

"We adopted some strategies, including the All Mask Campaign, to fight Covid. The campaign is going on in all districts. Hopefully, the situation will improve in the coming days," the minister said.

"We said except while not eating, people should wear a mask. But it is very difficult to monitor if they are wearing it at home. We are taking the help of the media to create awareness," he further said.

Lalthangliana said some people were not dining together at home to maintain physical distancing.

He said youth organisation 'Young Mizo Association' and various church organisations were playing important roles in creating awareness. He said the government was working in tandem with the NGOs, village and local-level task forces that it constituted and other bodies to fight the pandemic in a concerted manner.

ALSO READ | 'Tripling on bikes when petrol costs Rs 200 a litre': Assam BJP chief fuels a conversation

Recently, official sources had attributed the high positivity rate to aggressive testing, mass testing and contact tracing.

"We are conducting active searches for the cases through contact tracing. There is mass testing covering all members of every locality. We don't want to miss a single household," Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma, who is the state's nodal officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, had told The New Indian Express.

After visiting different parts of the state, a four-member multi-disciplinary central team gave necessary advice to the government.

The landlocked state, which has a population of only 11 lakh, had 10,768 active cases on Wednesday. Over 1.03 lakh people have recovered from the disease.