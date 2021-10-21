STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAF plane crashes at Bhind in MP; pilot ejects safely

The plane caught fire after the crash, an official said, adding that the pilot was rescued.

Published: 21st October 2021 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

GWALIOR: An Indian Air Force (IAF) plane crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Thursday morning, officials said.

"An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a tweet.

The pilot ejected safely before the aircraft crashed in Mankabagh village of the district, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI.

The plane caught fire after the crash, he said, adding that the pilot was rescued.

The aircraft had taken off from the Maharajpura airbase at Gwalior in the morning, the official said.

Bhind district administration and IAF officials reached the spot soon after getting information about the crash.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iaf plane crash
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp