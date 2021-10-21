Idol in Ayodhya Ram temple to be illuminated by sun rays like Odisha’s Konark shrine

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is picking up pace, a proposal from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been under consideration to build the sanctum sanctorum in such a way that the sun rays fall on the idol of Ram Lalla and illuminate its sanctum sanctorum on every Ram Navami.

Confirming this after a three-day meeting of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee in Ayodhya concluded on Wednesday, Shri Ramjanmabahoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said that the PM had taken up the issue with experts and astronomers over the designing of sanctum sanctorum.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up the issue of the sun rays illuminating Lord Ram’s idol every Ram Navami for a few minutes at noon with space scientists,” Rai said, adding that scientists were making efforts and were hopeful of a positive outcome.

In all probability, the design of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be based on Konark’s 13th century sun temple in Odisha. According to a trust member, a serious consultation with a team of scientists, astronomers, and technologists was on in this regard. He claimed that the Konark sun temple was an example where the sun rays reach inside the temple. In such a situation, all the technical aspects and state-of-the-art technology were under consideration of the scientists to make the sun rays reach inside the sanctum sanctorum and all on the face of Lord Ram on Ramnavami.

ALSO READ | Ram temple foundation complete, sanctum sanctorum to open by December 2023

The trustee said a panel comprising experts from the National Institute of Building Construction, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, IIT Mumbai, and IIT Roorkee, was set up to confabulate and decide on technical aspects related to the construction of the temple.

However, another senior official of the trust said, the construction work of the Ram temple was already on the fast track so as to make it available for the devotees by December 2023 for darshan. He added that while the first phase of foundation filling was complete, the second phase was expected to finish by mid-November.

“At present casting of the raft above the temple’s foundation is going on,” said Champat Rai.

“A maximum temperature of 22-23 degrees centigrade is required at the time of casting. For this, work (casting) is being done during the night. Ice in large quantity is also being used to maintain the temperature,” said Rai.

According to the Trust source, a 1.5-metre thick raft is being placed above the foundation.

From November 15, the work of construction of the plinth (the base part of the pillar) will also start. The construction of pillars and overhead structure on the plinth is expected to start from April 2022, said the sources close to the construction committee of the temple. The sources claimed that stones from Mirzapur and Karnataka will be used for laying the plinth of the Ram temple.

“Stones from Mirzapur and Karnataka have been brought to Ayodhya. These will be used for laying the plinth of the temple,” Anil Mishra, member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said.

The Yogi Adityanath government had prepared a Vision Document for the overall development of Ayodhya along with the construction work of the Ram temple. The government hired an international consultant, LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited, to prepare this vision document.