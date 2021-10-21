STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Landslide cuts off highway linking north Bengal & Sikkim

Torrential rains caused landslides in north Bengal cutting off National Highway 10, the arterial thoroughfare linking the state with Gangtok in Sikkim, on Wednesday morning.

Published: 21st October 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles on a flooded road in West Bengal’s Birbhum on Wednesday | PTI

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Torrential rains caused landslides in north Bengal cutting off National Highway 10, the arterial thoroughfare linking the state with Gangtok in Sikkim, on Wednesday morning. Thousands of tourists, who thronged the hills in the northern part of the state and the northeastern state of Sikkim on the occasion of Durga Puja holidays got stranded in popular destinations in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

Communication with the hills and Bagdogra airport and railway stations like New Jalpaiguri and Siliguri were snapped after cracks were spotted in one of the pillars of a major bridge. Toy train services, a key tourist attraction, were also suspended  after landslides damaged tracks near Darjeeling.  

The situation, however, improved on Wednesday afternoon after the downpour stopped and local authorities started removing debris of the landslides. The water of river Teesta, which had been flowing above the danger mark since Tuesday night, came down and communication with Kalimpong was partially restored.

According to officials of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), incessant rains resulted in landslide blocking the crucial NH-10 which is used by both the army and civilians. Supporting pillars of a steel bridge at Rangpo, the gateway to Sikkim, were damaged after heavy flow in Teesta swept away embankments at many places.

As the overnight downpour on Tuesday continued, 3,800 cusec water was released from Gajoldoba Teesta barrage.  The Met department said bad weather would prevail in the sub-Himalayan districts till Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
landslide
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp