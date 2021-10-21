STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Local court grants police three-day custody of four accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

SP Yadav said that the court then accepted three days' police custody remand of the accused from October 22 to October 25.

Published: 21st October 2021 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: A local court on Thursday granted police three-day custody of the four accused in the October 3 violence here in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

The court sent Sumit Jaiswal, Satya Prakash Tripathi alias Satyam, Nandan Singh Bishta and Shishu Pal to police remand.

The accused were arrested in connection with the violence in Tikonia area and produced before the remand magistrate on October 19 that sent them to 14 days' judicial custody.

The investigators had moved an application on the same day, requesting the court for their police custody remand (PCR).

The PCR application was heard on Thursday.

Senior Prosecution Officer (SPO) SP Yadav said, "The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram heard the prosecution and the defense on the application for police custody remand of the four accused."

Yadav said that the court then accepted three days' police custody remand of the accused from October 22 to October 25.

The investigators have moved a fresh application for three days' police custody remand of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra alias Monu, Ankit Das, Latif and Shekhar Bharti for further interrogation, he said.

The SPO said that the hearing on the fresh police custody remand application for Ashish Mishra and three others has been scheduled for Friday.

So far, besides the minister's son, 10 people have been arrested in this case.

An FIR was lodged at the Tikonia Police Station on October 3 over the episode in which Ashish Mishra was named as accused besides 15 to 20 unnamed people.

The next day, a counter-FIR was lodged at the same police station on the basis of a complaint by Sumit Jaiswal, who has now been arrested.

An SIT constituted by the state police is probing the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakhimpur Kheri Lakhimpur Kheri violence case Lakhimpur Kheri violence
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp