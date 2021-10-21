STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi attacks SP, says it stands for ‘parivarwad’ 

The launch of several projects holds significance for eastern UP which comprises 164 Assembly seats across its 28 districts. 

Published: 21st October 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an inauguration of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Management in Raipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Raising the poll pitch in Purvanchal of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted the Samajwadi Party accusing it of deviating from the thought of socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia who favoured integrating ‘karm’ (deed) with ‘karuna’ (compassion)  for the cause of the deprived. 

The PM charged the principal opposition party of the state with promoting ‘parivarwad’ (dynastic politics) instead of practicing ‘samajwad’ (socialism) leading the people to suffer during its regime. Modi’s made the comments while he was addressing a public rally in Kushinagar on Wednesday after inaugurating the international airport and development projects. The launch of several projects holds significance for eastern UP which comprises 164 Assembly seats across its 28 districts. 

Referring to the Socialist ideologue during his discourse, the PM said, “Ram Manohar Lohia Ji used to favour integration of ‘karma’ (deed) with ‘karuna’ (compassion) and it should be executed with full compassion and honesty. But the previous regime was least bothered about the poor.’’

‘’The previous government’s deeds were integrated with scams and crime. The people of Uttar Pradesh know very well that these people are not ‘samajwadi’ (socialists) but ‘pariwarwadis’ (dynasts),’’ he said. 

