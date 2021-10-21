STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi government subscribes to pluralism in world, supports majoritarianism in India

'If pluralism can be harnessed for the good of the world, can it not be harnessed for the good of India,' Chidambaram asked on Twitter.

Published: 21st October 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday alleged that the Modi government subscribes to pluralism in the world but supports majoritarianism in India.

He said the new Quad consists of four countries that reflect the pluralism of the world with the US (secular, but mainly Christian), India (secular, but mainly Hindu), Israel (Jewish) and the UAE (Islamic).

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

"If pluralism can be harnessed for the good of the world, can it not be harnessed for the good of India," Chidambaram asked on Twitter.

"The Modi government subscribes to pluralism in the world but supports majoritarianism in India," he charged.

