Need to refute rumours being spread on social media: Chhattisgarh CM tells collectors

The responsibility of law and order rests with the district collectors and they should act as team leaders, he said.

Published: 21st October 2021

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said along with continuous monitoring of the law and order situation, it was necessary for the administration to strongly refute rumours and false propaganda being spread on social media. The CM was addressing a conference of collectors in the state capital Raipur.

The administration has worked very effectively during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CM said, adding that due to innovative projects undertaken in the state, the "Chhattisgarh model" was now being discussed all over the country.

"Along with continuous monitoring of the law and order situation, it is necessary to strongly refute rumours and false propaganda spreading through social media," Baghel said.

He said before the weekly review meeting, collectors should take stock of the law and order situation with superintendent of police and other officials concerned in their respective districts.

The situation of the previous week should be reviewed and action plan be drafted based on the existing situation, the CM said.

He said the revenue department's work was directly connected to farmers and common citizens and the district administrations should give top priority to it.

State Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police D M Awasthi and other officials attended the meet.

