STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Reservation for women a non-starter in Congress

Almost 23 years after Sonia’s announcement that 33% of posts in party will be set aside for women, this has not been implemented

Published: 21st October 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Congress UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s decision to reserve 40 per cent of party tickets for women candidates in state grabbed eyeballs. However, the party has failed to implement a similar decision by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in 1998 to reserve 33 per cent of all party posts for women.

Over two decades down the line, the 19-member Congress Working Committee has only two women — Ambika Soni and Priyanka. There are two women — Meira Kumar and Rajni Patil — in the list of 24 members as permanent invitees. Netta D’souza is the only woman among nine special invites.

Among the 100 AICC officer bearers — general secretaries, in-charges, secretaries and joint secretaries — there are only six women. Besides Priyanka and Patil, others are Deepika Pandey Singh (secretary, Uttarakhand), Dr Prabha Kishore Taviad (All India Mahila Congress), Ranjeet Ranjan (secretary, Himachal Pradesh) and Sonal Patel (secretary, Maharashtra). The five-member Central Election Authority has Tamil Nadu MP S Jothimani. The  10-member Central Election Committee has three — Ambika Soni, Mohsina Kidwai and Girija Vyas.

After Sonia took over as Congress president in 1998, she announced 33 per cent reservation for women in CWC, AICC office bearers, state Congress committees and also at the district and block levels. A resolution to this regard was passed at the Pachmarhi brainstorming session of the party in 1998 that talked about ‘33 per cent reservation for women at all levels’ and ‘respectful representation for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.’ This is yet to be implemented even though the party’s reins remained with Sonia but for two years from December 2017 to May 2019, when Rahul Gandhi was the chief.

“Some were upset about the decision with the apprehension of losing party positions to accommodate women leaders. But nothing much has happened since 1998 and it is yet to be implemented in the party,” said a senior leader, who attended the Pachmarhi session. Both Sonia and Rahul have been pushing for a 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha. The  party’s 2019 election manifesto talked about one-third reservation for women in government sector to increase representation.

Figures of disparity

ACWC members 19 Women 2

Permanent invitees 24 Women 2

Special invitees 9 Woman 1

AICC office bearers 100 Women 6

Central Election Authority members 5 Woman 1

Central Election Committee members 10 Women 3

Fear of losing
There are leaders in the party who fear they might lose prominence if positions are reserved for women. According to insiders, this might be a reason why reserving 33% of party posts  has not materealised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
priyanka gandhi Congress
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp