STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

The rain disaster in Uttarakhand over the last four days has laid bare the human  misery and greed.

Published: 21st October 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  The rain disaster in Uttarakhand over the last four days has laid bare the human  misery and greed. Stranded tourists and pilgrims at various locations in the hill state have bitterly complained of the worst 24-36 hours: the price of a water bottle has gone up to Rs 200 and a food thali comes for Rs 500.

Rati Kapoor, a pilgrim from Delhi who visited the Kedarnath shrine, alleged that she was overcharged for a one-room accommodation. “I came for the Char Dham Yatra with my family members, but got trapped due to the rain. I was charged Rs 9,000 for one room. Normally that room is rented for Rs 1,500-2,500. We were also charged Rs 200 for a water bottle. This is a horrible experience.”

Many others claim that the price of food has gone up 10 times. “I had to pay Rs 500 for a Rs 50 thali. I was shocked, and  protested. However, there was no point,” a pilgrim fumed. The tourists have also complained of overcharging by taxis. “Normally, one would pay Rs 100 or so, but we were charged Rs 500-1,000 for the same distance. This amounts to cruelty and is like blackmail,” said another pilgrim.

State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said he had spoken to the district authorities of Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi. “They have promised to take action,” he said. Most tourists were on the way to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines when rains and landslides blocked passages. The Char Dham Yatra resumed on Wednesday, but to the Badrinath shrine.

Manuj Goyal, district magistrate of Rudraprayag district, said necessary arrangements are being put in place for the well-being of the pilgrims.” Meanwhile, the rising levels of the Kosi near Corbett Tiger Reserve forced wild animals to escape to the higher grounds. 

AG Ansari, a wildlife enthusiast from Ramnagar said wild animals were seen fleeing to the higher reaches. “I have not seen such a heavy rain in my lifetime.” A video of an elephant caught in the flow of the Gaula river in Haldwani in Nainital district has gone  viral. However, the animal found its way to safety into the forests.

Minister speaks to officials
State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said he had spoken to the district authorities of Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi. “They have promised to take action,” said Maharaj

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
uttarakhand rains water bottle price
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp