Singhu lynching case be investigated by Supreme Court judge, demands Samyukt Kisan Morcha

NEW DELHI: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday demanded that the Singhu lynching case be investigated by a Supreme Court judge and the resignation of Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Kailash Choudhary for meeting a Nihang Sikh leader whose group was allegedly involved in the brutal killing of a man.

The umbrella body of farmer unions also gave the call for all-India dharnas to demand sacking and arrest of Union minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheir incident, and to mark the completion of 11 months of the protest against farm laws at Delhi borders.

"SKM demands that Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Kailash Choudhary who were documented in pictures to have met the Nihang Sikh leader whose group is involved in the brutal murder should immediately resign. To investigate into the conspiracy and deep plot to entrap and denigrate farmers, SKM demands that an investigation by a Supreme Court judge should be instituted," the Morcha said in a statement.

It added that there was "a conspiracy to give a bad name to the farmers' movement and to entrap it in violence" through such incidents.

On October 15, the body of Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit labourer, was found tied to a barricade at the Singhu border, where the anti-farm law protesters are camping, with a hand chopped off and multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons.

In a video clip that surfaced on social media platforms, some Nihangs were seen standing around the injured man with his severed left hand lying next to him.

The Nihangs were heard accusing the man of desecrating a holy book of the Sikhs.

"Thirty-two farmers' organisations of Punjab met at Singhu Morcha yesterday. A five-member committee was also constituted to submit a fact-finding report of the incident. The meeting called upon the farmers of Punjab to strengthen the morchas by reaching out in large numbers to thwart the ongoing conspiracies of the government," the SKM added.