STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh Minister Upendra Tiwari says fuel prices don't matter, '95 per cent people don't need petrol'

Dismissing criticism over the rising fuel prices, Uttar Pradesh Minister Upendra Tiwari said 95 per cent people have no use for petrol.

Published: 21st October 2021 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Dismissing criticism over the rising fuel prices, Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari on Thursday said 95 per cent people have no use for petrol.

Tiwari also argued that fuel prices had not really risen in real terms when the per capita income now is compared with that in 2014, referring to the year when a BJP-led government first came to power at the Centre.

"Today, there are just a handful of people who travel in four-wheel vehicles and use petrol. At present, 95 per cent people don't need petrol," Tiwari told reporters in Jalaun.

Higher fuel costs, however, impact virtually every citizen.

For example, they lead to an increase in the price of all commodities -- including foodgrain, fruit and vegetables -- that are transported from one part of the country to another.

The minister's remark comes when petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre in most parts of the country, and diesel hovers close to that mark.

He claimed that the opposition doesn't have any real issue to attack the government.

"You see the data before 2014. What is the per capita income after the formation of the Modi and the Yogi governments?" he said, referring to the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

"Today, the per capita income is double," he claimed.

He also referred to free schooling and the coronavirus vaccination offered by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Upendra Tiwari Fuel Price Hike Petrol Price Hike Diesel Price Hike
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp