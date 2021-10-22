STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
100-crore vaccine doses milestone could have been achieved 6 months ago: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia on Friday took a swipe at the Centre over the celebrations on the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Published: 22nd October 2021 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday took a swipe at the Centre over the celebrations on the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, saying India's medical team would have had achieved the target six months ago if the Union government had started arranging the vaccines for people in time.

India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday, resulting in celebratory events in several parts of the country.

The country crossed the landmark in a little over nine months since a nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16.

"While taking pride in the administration of 100 crore vaccines, we should also remember that our medical team would have had achieved the target of administering 100 crore vaccines six months ago if the central government had started arranging the vaccine in time and had not fallen in greed of getting accolades for sending the vaccines abroad," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the crossing of the 100-crore vaccine doses milestone and said that India's success in achieving the target in nine months has given a befitting reply to those who questioned its capabilities.

This highlights a "new India" which can set difficult targets and achieve them, the prime minister said in his address to the nation.

