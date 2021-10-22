STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2022 UP elections: CM Yogi, RSS chief discuss poll preparedness in closed-door meeting

Published: 22nd October 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in a close door one-to-one meeting after the latter's arrival here on late Thursday night, highly placed sources said.
 
With the 2022 UP Assembly elections a few months away, the RSS is increasing its activities in the politically most crucial state. Sources claimed that Yogi met Bhagwat alone and discussed the upcoming polls and the BJP strategy and preparedness.

The RSS chief also took stock of the Yogi government’s performance during the meeting, said the source. The CM later met other senior RSS office bearers, including Anil Ji, and discussed the ongoing construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The RSS, the BJP’s ideological parent, has been persistently working behind the scenes to help the party win elections since 2014 by overcoming caste-based polarisation in the Hindi heartland.

The RSS chief visited the Ram Janmabhoomi campus in Ayodhya and paid obeisance to Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple on the third and final day of his visit to the pilgrim town on Thursday.

He also reviewed the ongoing construction work of the upcoming Ram temple. He inquired about the foundation work and the other structures that will come up at the Ram Janmabhoomi, according to RSS office-bearers.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, accompanied Bhagwat during this Ayodhya visit and informed him about the other upcoming projects in the city. The trust has set a deadline of December 2023 for the opening of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple for devotees.

The RSS chief was told about a proposal to make the Ram Janmabhoomi campus eco-friendly and the projects associated with it.

He had reached Ayodhya on Tuesday (October 19) to attend the Akhil Bhartiya Abhyas Varg, an event of the RSS.

