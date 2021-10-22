3 Assam Rifles jawans held for drug trafficking, contraband worth Rs 1 crore seized

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police arrested three Assam Rifles personnel and a civilian for trafficking drugs.

The arrests were made at Jokai near Dibrugarh in upper Assam based on inputs shared by the Army intelligence. The three defence personnel are posted in Nagaland’s Kohima.

The seized drugs, weighing 269 grams, were valued at Rs 1 crore in the international black market.

Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra said the police had received inputs on Thursday that some people were travelling to Tinsukia in a car from Jorhat for drug dealing.

“We activated a police team and it intercepted the vehicle. Four persons were travelling. Their interrogation revealed they were travelling for the drugs trade. They confessed that they left the drugs in another vehicle at Dergaon (in Golaghat district). A team was sent. It seized the vehicle and the drugs this morning,” Mishra said.

The accused told their interrogators they had procured the drugs from a woman in Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur. The contraband was to be delivered to a drugs dealer in Tinsukia, the SP added.

The police registered a case under sections 22(c)/27A/29 of the NDPS Act.