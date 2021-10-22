STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
95 per cent people don't need BJP: Akhilesh hits back at UP minister's fuel comment

UP minister Tiwari had on Thursday said that prices of petrol and diesel were not increased much considering per capita income and added that 95 per cent people do not need them.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Taking a potshot at Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari over his remark that 95 per cent people do not need petrol and diesel, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the truth is that those people do not need the BJP.

"The BJP minister of Uttar Pradesh said that expensive petrol does not bother the general public because 95 per cent of the people do not need petrol. Now, even the minister will not need it as the people will make him 'paidal' (out of power). The truth is that 95 per cent of the people do not need the BJP," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

The SP president also asked, "Does Thar need diesel?", referring to the recent Lakhimpur Kheri incident where four farmers were allegedly mowed down by a jeep (Manhindra Thar) driven by BJP workers.

While talking to reporters in Jalaun when asked about rising prices of petrol and diesel, Tiwari had said, "Today, only 95 per cent people who are running on four-wheelers need petrol. There are 95 per cent people in society who do not need petrol."

"If you compare with per capita income, the prices of petrol and diesel have not increased much. Today, the opposition parties have no issues with them. You see data before 2014. What is the per capita income after the formation of the Modi and the Adityanath governments. Today, per capita income has doubled," he had said.

