Ananya Panday denies helping Aryan Khan get drugs, to be quizzed again on Monday

Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, has been summoned by the NCB for further questioning on Monday.

Ananya was questioned by the NCB in the drugs-on-cruise case for the second time on Friday.

The actor was summoned reportedly on the basis of WhatsApp chats found on the phone of Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the drugs-in-cruise case on October 2 and has been in jail since October 8. She was reportedly quizzed on the WhatsApp chats that hinted that she helped Aryan Khan procure weed, news agency ANI said quoting NCB.

Ananya has reportedly denied allegations of supplying or using drugs.

NCB official Ashok Mutha Jain was quoted by ANI as saying, "She (Ananya Panday) has been called again on Monday morning, questioning will be done. The further procedure will take place."

On Friday, Ananya was reportedly asked questions on chats that appeared to indicate that she helped Aryan Khan procure weed, say NCB sources quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Ananya along with her father Chunky Panday arrived at the NCB's Mumbai office after the probe agency summoned her for questioning in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug case. She was summoned by the NCB on Thursday too. During the questioning on Thursday, the actor denied the allegations of supplying and consuming drugs.

As per the NCB sources, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is an accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed the drugs.

"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources told ANI.

"Ananya denied the supply-related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs," they added.

Ananya Panday has been summoned by NCB today in connection with the Mumbai cruise raid case as well on suspicion of drug consumption. The summon has been issued based on the chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile.

Earlier on Thursday, an NCB team was seen at Ananya Panday's house, following which, the actor was summoned by the probe agency at its office. Later, Ananya Panday, along with her father Chunky Panday, reached NCB's office.

Meanwhile, one more drug peddler was detained by NCB on Friday morning in connection with the cruise drug case.

The probe agency has conducted six raids or searches in Mumbai and nearby areas in the last two days in connection with the cruise drugs case, said sources.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.