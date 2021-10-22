STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andaman MP requests DGP for duty rest to cops on birthday, wedding anniversary

In a letter, Rai also urged the top officer to grant leave to policemen on the birthdays of their spouses and children so that they spend quality time with their families.

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai on Friday urged Director General of Police Satyendra Garg to grant duty rest to law enforcers on their birthday and wedding anniversary.

In a letter, Rai also urged the top officer to grant leave to policemen on the birthdays of their spouses and children so that they spend quality time with their families.

The MP said that since the COVID-19 outbreak, policemen in the archipelago have been working tremendously hard and putting in extra hours to keep people safe and walking the extra mile to help the needy.

Rai said that the Andaman and Nicobar Police worked dedicatedly to maintain law and order during festivals and visits of VVIPs.

Durga Puja was recently celebrated in the islands and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the archipelago to inaugurate several projects.

Citing a 2021 Delhi Police order granting duty rest to policemen on similar occasions, he said that many law enforcers in the archipelago have missed important occasions like birthdays of their spouses and children due to dedication to work, and requested Garg to allow them to spend quality time with their families during such events.

