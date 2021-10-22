STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam now on country’s electric train map

NFR chief public relations officer Guneet Kaur said railway electrification works up to Kamakhya station have been completed.

Published: 22nd October 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image (File photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A parcel train, propelled by an electric locomotive, chugged into Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati on Thursday, thereby taking Assam to the country’s electric train map.

New Coochbehar in West Bengal used to be the last destination for trains with electric locomotives. From there, diesel locomotives were attached for onward journey to Assam and other states in the Northeast.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said it was a landmark event and a historic moment.

“After successful completion of railway electrification works up to Kamakhya station and subsequent authorization, the section from New Coochbehar to Kamakhya was opened for the operation of electric traction,” NFR chief public relations officer, Guneet Kaur said.

The electrification works have been carried out by Central Organisation for Railway Electrification and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.

“Up till now, the trains with electric locomotives were coming from Katihar and Malda up to New Coochbehar where the electric loco was being detached from train and diesel locomotive was being attached for onward journey. With the completion of railway electrification works and commissioning of the section up to Kamakhya, these trains will now come directly up to Kamakhya without change of traction,” the NFR said in a statement.

“At this point, it is worthwhile to note the numerous inherent benefits of electric traction i.e. higher speed potential enabling faster trains, saving of time and energy, increase energy efficiency with a higher power to weight ratio, regenerative breaking, higher hauling capacity with high horsepower locomotives, improve reliability and line capacity, pollution-free mode of transportation, cost-effective due to lesser maintenance and operating cost etc,” the statement added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electric locomotive Assam Kamakhya railway station Guwahati railway station Northeast Frontier Railway railway electrification
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp