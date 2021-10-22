Assam now on country’s electric train map

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A parcel train, propelled by an electric locomotive, chugged into Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati on Thursday, thereby taking Assam to the country’s electric train map.

New Coochbehar in West Bengal used to be the last destination for trains with electric locomotives. From there, diesel locomotives were attached for onward journey to Assam and other states in the Northeast.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said it was a landmark event and a historic moment.

“After successful completion of railway electrification works up to Kamakhya station and subsequent authorization, the section from New Coochbehar to Kamakhya was opened for the operation of electric traction,” NFR chief public relations officer, Guneet Kaur said.

The electrification works have been carried out by Central Organisation for Railway Electrification and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited.

“Up till now, the trains with electric locomotives were coming from Katihar and Malda up to New Coochbehar where the electric loco was being detached from train and diesel locomotive was being attached for onward journey. With the completion of railway electrification works and commissioning of the section up to Kamakhya, these trains will now come directly up to Kamakhya without change of traction,” the NFR said in a statement.

“At this point, it is worthwhile to note the numerous inherent benefits of electric traction i.e. higher speed potential enabling faster trains, saving of time and energy, increase energy efficiency with a higher power to weight ratio, regenerative breaking, higher hauling capacity with high horsepower locomotives, improve reliability and line capacity, pollution-free mode of transportation, cost-effective due to lesser maintenance and operating cost etc,” the statement added.

