Attacks on Christians on rise across India; 300 cases registered in 2021

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 300 incidents of violence targeting the Christian community were reported this year in the country with Uttar Pradesh topping the list, according to a fact-finding report released on Thursday.

According to the NGO United Against Hate, Association for Protection of Civil Rights and United Christian Forum, these incidents primarily happened in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Delhi. Kerala also found a place in the list, according to the report 'Christians Under Attack in India'.

Uttar Pradesh topped the chart with about 80 cases followed by Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Kerala. Addressing the media, United Christian forum national coordinator AC Michael said there have been constant attacks against the minority community in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"Christians are not being allowed to practice their faith and are being attacked. A group of more than 200 landed up in a church in Roorkee (Uttarakhand) where a pastor was conducting a prayer, with the people claiming that he has been converting people. I want to know how many have been converted, the government should share information. There are so many officials who have studied in convent schools. Have all of them converted?" he asked.

A fact-finding report was also presented regarding the October 3 Roorkee mob attack. It noted that despite prior complaints, police officials in Roorkee did not provide security to the church and the family prior to the attack.

At the time of the attack the police were informed and calls were made to the police station but the police team arrived when the violent mob dispersed on its own.

Uttar Pradesh tops chart with 80 cases

Uttar Pradesh topped the chart with about 80 cases followed by Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Kerala.