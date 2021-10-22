STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Attacks on Christians on rise across India; 300 cases registered in 2021

United Christian forum national coordinator AC Michael said there have been constant attacks against the minority community in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

church-Christians

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 300 incidents of violence targeting the Christian community were reported this year in the country with Uttar Pradesh topping the list, according to a fact-finding report released on Thursday.

According to the NGO United Against Hate, Association for Protection of Civil Rights and United Christian Forum, these incidents primarily happened in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Delhi. Kerala also found a place in the list, according to the report 'Christians Under Attack in India'.  

Uttar Pradesh topped the chart with about 80 cases followed by Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Kerala. Addressing the media, United Christian forum national coordinator AC Michael said there have been constant attacks against the minority community in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"Christians are not being allowed to practice their faith and are being attacked. A group of more than 200 landed up in a church in Roorkee (Uttarakhand) where a pastor was conducting a prayer, with the people claiming that he has been converting people. I want to know how many have been converted, the government should share information. There are so many officials who have studied in convent schools. Have all of them converted?" he asked.

A fact-finding report was also presented regarding the October 3 Roorkee mob attack. It noted that despite prior complaints, police officials in Roorkee did not provide security to the church and the family prior to the attack.

At the time of the attack the police were informed and calls were made to the police station but the police team arrived when the violent mob dispersed on its own.

Uttar Pradesh tops chart with 80 cases

Uttar Pradesh topped the chart with about 80 cases followed by Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Against Hate Christian community Christian community attacks
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp