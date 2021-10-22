STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bomb blast at residence of NPP candidate in Manipur

The incident occurred at Ukhongsang Mayai locality in Thoubal district around 6.45 pm, they said, adding, no one was injured.

Published: 22nd October 2021 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Unidentified miscreants hurled a hand grenade at the residence of Nationalist People's Party (NPP) candidate N Diten on Friday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at Ukhongsang Mayai locality in Thoubal district around 6.45 pm, they said, adding, no one was injured.

Diten, who had been campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections from his residence for the last few months, was not at home when the explosion happened, a police officer said.

An investigation is underway, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur NPP Nationalist Peoples Party Manipur Blast
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp