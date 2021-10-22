STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh: Sukma police take time off to engage, dine with surrendered Maoists to infuse new hope

The SP and his team ordinarily interact with surrendered Maoists to begin with and try to address the revival of positiveness among them.

Published: 22nd October 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sukma SP Sunil Sharma having meal with the surrendered Maoists.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPURA: The surrender by hundreds of cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh, are seen as one of the indicators of success during the ongoing anti-Maoist operations.

While achieving such a significant goal, the Sukma SP Sunil Sharma believes that completion of the mission on surrender will only be realised after good reassurance gets instilled among those who were associated with the banned outfit but took a crucial decision and are now starting a new chapter in life.

“The trust factor is vital. They have exuded faith in the state and the society. It is now our responsibility to ensure the Maoists who surrendered should get a feel of being readily accepted by all including the people and the administration after they relinquished their banned organisation. They should experience a sense of the mainstream society to live a life of dignity,” said Sukma district police chief.  

Sharma, an IPS officer of 2017-batch, took charge of Sukma district in July this year and during the last 100 days he succeeded to win the confidence of 178 rebels under the ongoing the ‘Puna Narkom' campaign (in local tribal Gondi dialect meaning “New Dawn”) launched by him.

The SP and his team ordinarily interact with surrendered Maoists to begin with and try to address the revival of positiveness among them on behalf of the state and the local population.

“Having meals together with the senior police officers, sharing our future concerns with them strengthens our resolve as they facilitate our joining the mainstream society," said a surrendered Maoist Sodi Muya who carried a reward of Rs eight lakh on his head.

The Sukma police believe the reposing of such trust remains personal for the cadres who laid down their arms, as they evaluate their present and future relations across the tribal dominated regions that also witnesses armed confrontation.

