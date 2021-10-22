STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Claim fake, says Congress seeking survey of Covid-19 deaths

The party also demanded a nationwide survey into Covid-19 deaths,  casting doubt over the figures shared officially. 

Published: 22nd October 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Death

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

Congress on Thursday demanded the formation of a Corona Janch Aayog (Corona Investigation Commission), with judges, health experts and representatives from every political party, who have fought against the pandemic. The party also demanded a nationwide survey into Covid-19 deaths,  casting doubt over the figures shared officially. 

Terming the celebrations fake, Congress said that nearly 74 crore of the adult population remain to be vaccinated. “The Modi government claim on vaccination is far from reality  and the country stands 19th among  20 other countries in terms of vaccination,” said senior leader Randeep Singh Surejwala.

Contradicting official figures on deaths, Surjewala claimed many independent agencies have estimated around 40 lakh Covid deaths in India against the government’s figures of around 4.25 lakh deaths. “Congress demands a fresh nationwide survey over the deaths to bring the real figures into the public domain.”

 He also asked the government to tell the people why Biological-E vaccine, made in India, which was claimed to be available in the markets, is still not available. “Why? What are the reasons behind this science, the government must reply to the people of country,” Surjewala demanded.

