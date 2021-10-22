Eight terror operatives arrested by NIA during multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Eight operatives of various proscribed terror organisations were arrested Friday during multiple searches spread across six districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terrorism conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The searches were carried out at 10 locations in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla districts, which also led to the seizure of electronic devices and incriminating 'Jihadi' (holy war) documents and posters, an agency official said.

With this, a total of 21 accused people have been arrested in connection with the terrorism conspiracy case which was registered on October 10.

The official identified the arrested persons as Adil Ahmad War, Manan Gulzar Dar, Sobhia and Zamin Adil of Srinagar, Hilal Ahmad Dar and Shaqib Bashir of Kupwara, Rouf Bhatt of Anantnag and Haris Nisar Langoo.

"The eight accused persons arrested are terror operatives of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been instrumental in providing logistical and material support to terrorists," the NIA official said.

He said the case relates to the conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF) and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

"Further investigation in the case continues," the NIA said.

On October 13, the NIA said nine terror associates were arrested during two days of searches at 18 locations in different districts of Kashmir following the registration of the case.

Four more suspected persons were arrested during searches at 11 locations in the valley on October 20.