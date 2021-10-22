WATCH | Fire breaks out on 19th floor of 61-storey Mumbai residential building, one casualty reported

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A major fire broke out in a 61-storey residential building in Mumbai on Friday, a fire brigade official said.

The fire erupted on the 19th floor of the One Avighna Park building on Currey Road shortly before noon, the official said.

According to the fire brigade, a 30-year-old man Arun Tiwari died after jumping from the 19th floor, which was gutted in the fire.

He was brought to the BMC's KEM Hospital where he was declared dead.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Around 14 fire engines and water tankers have reached the spot to douse the fire and carry out search and rescue operations.

(With Agency inputs)