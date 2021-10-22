STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gwalior’s ‘Kejriwal’ hopes Delhi CM can one day taste his chaat

The Class X dropout remembers fondly how his friends told him that he was a ‘duplicate’ of the Delhi CM. “In the last few months, social media has made me famous as a duplicate of Kejriwal.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Gwalior chaat seller Gaurav Gupta shares a resemblance with Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is working hard to broaden the Aam Aadmi Party’s base in poll-bound Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Uttar Pradesh, his lookalike is tantalising the taste buds of foodies in Gwalior. 

Meet Gaurav Gupta, the chaat seller. He is backer of Kejriwal’s bete noire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 45-year-old has been running the Guptaji Ki Swadishth Chaat stall in the crowded Moti Mahal area for 10-12 years. While the Delhi CM is known for his resolve to make life better for the common man, his lookalike specialises in delighting them with fares like papadi chaat, palak papadi, samosas, meetha samosas and dahi vadas.

The Class X dropout remembers fondly how his friends told him that he was a ‘duplicate’ of the Delhi CM. “In the last few months, social media has made me famous as a duplicate of Kejriwal. My stall is often called Kejriwal’s chaat stall. Even the number of daily customers has grown by 30-40% owing to my videos doing the rounds on social media,” said Gupta.

Gupta, father of a daughter and a son, originally hails from UP’s Auraiya district. He has been in Gwalior for decades, after his father shifted here to sell jaljeera water in used liquor bottles. “My father has returned to UP, but we’ve made Gwalior our home,” he said.

Hailing from a family which has long been a BJP supporter, Gupta says he backs PM Modi, but is also a fan of Kejriwal’s honest politics. “Arvind Kejriwal is one of the most honest politicians in the country and I’m happy that I’m his lookalike,” he said proudly.

Maintaining that he doesn’t want to join politics, Gupta said after he became famous as Kejriwal’s lookalike, local AAP workers requested him to join their party. “I refused.  I’m happy with daily earnings of `700-`800. I want  the PM and the CM to visit my stall,” Gupta said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gwalior kejriwal
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp