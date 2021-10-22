Haryana government transfers 26 IPS officers

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 26 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including several district police chiefs, with immediate effect.

Kala Ramachandran, principal secretary, Transport Department with additional charge of ADGP, Crime Against Women, has been given additional charge of ADGP, State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), according to an official statement.

Bharti Arora, IGP, Ambala has been given additional charge of IG, Women Safety, the statement said.

Shiv Charan, DIG, State Crime Branch (H) has been posted as DIG, SVB, Hisar.

Ambala Superintendent of Police (SP) Hamid Akhtar has been posted as SP, State Crime Branch (headquarters).

Rohtak SP Rahul Sharma has been posted as SP of Sonipat, and Jhajjar SP Rajesh Duggal has been posted as SP of Palwal.

Rajender Kumar Meena, Commandant of 5th Battalion of Haryana Armed Police (HAP), MBN with additional charge of 2nd Battalion of HAP has been given additional charge of SP Traffic, Karnal.

Rewari SP Abhishek Jorwal has been posted as SP of SVB(H).

Palwal SP Deepak Gahlawat has been posted as SP of Charkhi Dadri.

Sonipat SP Jashandeep Randhawa with additional charge of STF Sonipat has been posted as SP of Ambala.

Kurukshetra SP Himanshu Garg has been posted as SP, SVB (headquarters).

Jind SP Wassem Akram has been posted as SP of Jhajjar.

Fatehabad SP Rajesh Kumar has been posted as SP of Rewari.

Nuh SP Narender Bijarniya has been posted as SP of Jind.

SP, Telecom, Udai Singh Meena has been posted as SP of Rohtak.

Charkhi Dadri SP Vinod Kumar has been posted as DCP of South Gurgaon.

He replaces Dheeraj Kumar, who has been posted as SP of Kurukshetra.

Surinder Singh, SP Security CID, has been posted as SP of Fatehabad.

The government also issued transfer and posting orders of seven Haryana Police Service officers with immediate effect.