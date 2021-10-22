STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana government transfers 26 IPS officers

Rohtak SP Rahul Sharma has been posted as SP of Sonipat, and Jhajjar SP Rajesh Duggal has been posted as SP of Palwal.

Published: 22nd October 2021 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 26 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including several district police chiefs, with immediate effect.

Kala Ramachandran, principal secretary, Transport Department with additional charge of ADGP, Crime Against Women, has been given additional charge of ADGP, State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), according to an official statement.

Bharti Arora, IGP, Ambala has been given additional charge of IG, Women Safety, the statement said.

Shiv Charan, DIG, State Crime Branch (H) has been posted as DIG, SVB, Hisar.

Ambala Superintendent of Police (SP) Hamid Akhtar has been posted as SP, State Crime Branch (headquarters).

Rohtak SP Rahul Sharma has been posted as SP of Sonipat, and Jhajjar SP Rajesh Duggal has been posted as SP of Palwal.

Rajender Kumar Meena, Commandant of 5th Battalion of Haryana Armed Police (HAP), MBN with additional charge of 2nd Battalion of HAP has been given additional charge of SP Traffic, Karnal.

Rewari SP Abhishek Jorwal has been posted as SP of SVB(H).

Palwal SP Deepak Gahlawat has been posted as SP of Charkhi Dadri.

Sonipat SP Jashandeep Randhawa with additional charge of STF Sonipat has been posted as SP of Ambala.

Kurukshetra SP Himanshu Garg has been posted as SP, SVB (headquarters).

Jind SP Wassem Akram has been posted as SP of Jhajjar.

Fatehabad SP Rajesh Kumar has been posted as SP of Rewari.

Nuh SP Narender Bijarniya has been posted as SP of Jind.

SP, Telecom, Udai Singh Meena has been posted as SP of Rohtak.

Charkhi Dadri SP Vinod Kumar has been posted as DCP of South Gurgaon.

He replaces Dheeraj Kumar, who has been posted as SP of Kurukshetra.

Surinder Singh, SP Security CID, has been posted as SP of Fatehabad.

The government also issued transfer and posting orders of seven Haryana Police Service officers with immediate effect.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Haryana Government Haryana IPS Transfers
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp