STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's economy accelerating with increasing COVID vaccination coverage: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi noted that the agriculture sector kept India's economy 'firmly in place' during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 22nd October 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra modi

PM modi addresses nation. (Photo | PIB India)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As India breached the landmark of administering 100 crore COVID vaccine doses, the experts around the globe are positive about the country's economic growth, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

"Experts in India and abroad are very positive about India's economy. Today, not only record investment is coming to Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth...Positive activities are accelerating in every field with increasing coverage of the vaccine," the Prime Minister said during his address to the nation.

PM Modi noted that the agriculture sector kept India's economy "firmly in place" during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Today, food grains are being procured at a record level. The money is going directly into the bank account of the farmers," he said.

Talking about other sectors of the economy, the Prime Minister said that today, Indian companies aren't just getting record investments, but employment generation is also taking place. "Along with record investment in start-ups, record start-up unicorns are also being developed," he stated.

ALSO READ| India's vaccination programme science- born, science-driven, science-based: PM Modi

He reiterated his clarion call of "Vocal For Local" and appealed to people to buy 'Made in India' products during the festival season. "Emphasis should be given to buying made in India products. This will be possible only with the efforts of everyone. We have to put buying things made by Indians, being Vocal For Local, into practice," he stated.

PM Modi also urged people to celebrate the upcoming festivals with utmost caution. "I appeal to all those who have not taken the first dose of COVID19 vaccine yet should be given utmost priority to getting vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated should encourage others," he said.

Urging people to keep following COVID protocols, PM Modi added, "No matter how good the armour is, no matter how modern the armour is, even if armour guarantees complete protection, weapons are not thrown while the battle is on. I request that we have to celebrate our festivals with the utmost care."

Meanwhile, more than 100.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Made in India COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Indian economy
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp