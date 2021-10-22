STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

It’s young vs old in Gujarat Congress

The experiment of appointment of young leaders Amit Chavda and Paresh Dhanani as state chief and leader of opposition has failed to improve the party’s fortunes.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Hardik Patel

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Pate (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A young vs old guard battle was unfolding in Gujarat Congress ahead of Friday’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi to decide the state party chief and organisational revamp before next year’s Assembly polls.     

The names of Hardik Patel, Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia and Shaktisinh Gohil are doing rounds for the top post. While Patel is a strong contender, several Congress MLAs feel the party should appoint an experienced person.

The experiment of appointment of young leaders Amit Chavda and Paresh Dhanani as state chief and leader of opposition has failed to improve the party’s fortunes. “Hardik has no experience of party functioning and with nearly a year left for the elections, the party needs to get an experienced leader who can keep peol ple together,” said a leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gujarat young vs old
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp