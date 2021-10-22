It’s young vs old in Gujarat Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A young vs old guard battle was unfolding in Gujarat Congress ahead of Friday’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi to decide the state party chief and organisational revamp before next year’s Assembly polls.

The names of Hardik Patel, Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia and Shaktisinh Gohil are doing rounds for the top post. While Patel is a strong contender, several Congress MLAs feel the party should appoint an experienced person.

The experiment of appointment of young leaders Amit Chavda and Paresh Dhanani as state chief and leader of opposition has failed to improve the party’s fortunes. “Hardik has no experience of party functioning and with nearly a year left for the elections, the party needs to get an experienced leader who can keep peol ple together,” said a leader.