Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Murli Morwal's son booked for rape continues to evade arrest

The rape accused son of a Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA continued to elude the police despite the reward on his arrest being increased from 15,000 to 25,000.

Published: 22nd October 2021 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

INDORE: The rape accused son of a Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA continued to elude the police despite the reward on his arrest being increased from 15,000 to 25,000, officials said on Friday.

Karan Morwal, son of MLA Murli Morwal, was booked on April 2 after a woman alleged that she was raped by him on the pretext of marriage, they said.

The increase in the reward money for information leading to Karan Morwal's arrest from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 was announced by MP home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday.

While Deputy Inspector General Manish Kapooria told PTI that different teams were looking for the accused and were hopeful of arresting him soon, other officials said his younger brother, Shivam, was questioned on Tuesday.

Eye-witnesses said MLA Murli Morwal reached Palasia police station, adjacent to the women's police station where the case was lodged, during the day but refused to answer queries of the media on the rape case as well as the purpose of his visit.

