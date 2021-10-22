STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Magnum founder and BJP leader Sudhir Ghate dies at 64

Sudhir Ghate, who comes from an RSS background, made a name for himself in the field of advertisement and public relations.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Renowned businessman and BJP leader Sudhir Ghate

Renowned businessman and BJP leader Sudhir Ghate

By PTI

MANGALURU: Renowned businessman and BJP leader Sudhir Ghate died here on Friday, family sources said.

He was 64.

Ghate, who had founded Magnum Intergrafiks, is survived by wife, son and daughter.

Ghate, who comes from an RSS background, made a name for himself in the field of advertisement and public relations, according to sources.

He was considered close to former Prime Minister late A B Vajpayee, and other senior BJP leaders- L K Advani, M M Joshi and Sushma Swaraj.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP leaders of the coastal Karnataka paid their last respects to Ghate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudhir Ghate Magnum BJP
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp