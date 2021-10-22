STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Health officials said that it could have happened due to some human error.

Published: 22nd October 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LATUR: A man in Latur district of Maharashtra has claimed to have received the final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without actually getting the second dose.

Vijaykumar Kakade (29), a resident of Jawalga village in Ausa tehsil of the district said he has received the certificate which says that he has been fully vaccinated although he was not administered the second shot.

Health officials said that it could have happened due to some human error.

Kakade said he was allotted time slot for his second vaccination on Wednesday.

He said that without getting vaccinated, he received a text message on his mobile phone, which read - "You have been successfully vaccinated with the second dose of Covishield at 4.17 pm. You may download your vaccine certificate."

"When I opened the given link, I saw the certificate of myself being fully vaccinated. The place of vaccination mentioned was Nath Sabhagrah, Ausa. However, the management of the Sabhagrah claimed that no vaccination camp was conducted there on Wednesday," he said.

When contacted, medical superintendent of Ausa, Dr Angad Jadhav, said this could have caused due to some human error as the operator might have typed the mobile number by mistake.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine vaccination certificate
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp