Maharashtra: Man held for sexually abusing six-year-old girl

Published: 22nd October 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: Police have arrested a man from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly sexually abusing a six-year-old girl, an official said on Friday.

The 51-year-old accused, identified as Madhav Santra, was arrested following a complaint lodged against him on Thursday, he said.

"On Thursday, the victim had stepped out of the house to buy something from a nearby shop when the accused, who lives in the neighbourhood, touched her inappropriately.

Scared, the girl immediately went back home, where she told her mother about the incident.

Her mother approached the police and lodged the complaint," the official of Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan said.

The accused was booked under IPC section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman intending to outrage her modesty) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

