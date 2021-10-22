STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narendra Singh Tomar praises Uttar Pradesh government for bringing radical changes in farm sector

Haryana bagged the best state award for innovation, while Uttarakhand got the best state award for horticulture.

Published: 22nd October 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday praised the Uttar Pradesh government for making efforts to bring radical changes in the agriculture sector.

Good work is also being done in other states, including Haryana and Uttarakhand, in the field of agriculture, he said, addressing the 12th Agriculture Leadership Conference organised by Agriculture Today Group.

"Due to the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Uttar Pradesh has achieved success. There has been a radical change in the field of agriculture, which is benefiting crores of farmers," an official statement quoted Tomar as saying at the event.

Uttar Pradesh received the best state award in 2021 for agriculture from the group. Haryana bagged the best state award for innovation, while Uttarakhand got the best state award for horticulture.

To boost the agriculture sector, Tomar said the central government has taken several concrete measures like new farm reforms and setting up of Rs 1 lakh crore-Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to increase the income of farmers and their standard of living.

The country's economy is continuously getting a boost from the agriculture sector. Farmers and scientists have ensured India's food security even in difficult times of the pandemic, proving the relevance of the agriculture sector, he added.

Agriculture Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand highlighted the steps taken to boost the farm sector in their respective states. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand were among others present at the event.

