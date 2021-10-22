STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not a very happy situation: SC on delay in appointments in district consumer commission

A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said it is unfortunate that the top court is being called upon to examine and fill up vacancies in tribunals.

Published: 22nd October 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed displeasure over delay in appointments in the Districts and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, saying if the government does not want the tribunals then it should abolish the Act.

A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said it is unfortunate that the top court is being called upon to examine and fill up vacancies in tribunals.

"If the government does not want the tribunals then abolish the Act. We are stretching our jurisdictions to see the vacancies are filled in. It is unfortunate that the judiciary is called upon to look into this issue. This is not a very happy situation," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a suo motu case on inaction of the governments in appointing president and members/staff of Districts and State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and inadequate infrastructure across India.

The apex court on August 11 had directed the Centre to fill vacancies in eight weeks.

The bench said the appointment process should not be affected by the Bombay High Court judgment which had quashed certain Consumer Protection Rules.

"The process initiated by us should not be kept in abeyance, we are of the view that that timeline and process laid down by us should continue as some appointments have been made and others are at an advanced stage," the bench said.

