Pics of suspects in Lakhimpur lynching out

It has also announced cash rewards — without mentioning the amount — for information about the suspects.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers watch a burnt car which ran over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh

Villagers watch a burnt car which ran over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident has released photographs of six suspects who allegedly ‘lynched’ three BJP workers in the aftermath of the farmers’ death on October 3.

It has also announced cash rewards — without mentioning the amount — for information about the suspects. The pictures released by the SIT show a few men with sticks and black flags in their hands near burning vehicles.

Sources said police were trying to ascertain the nature of attack on the convoy led by MoS Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra. 

