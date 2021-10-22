STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab Assembly elections 2022: SAD announces three more party candidates

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday announced the names of three more party candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Published: 22nd October 2021 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday announced the names of three more party candidates for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

The three SAD candidates whose names were announced include its sitting MLA from Batala, Lakhbir Singh Lodhiangal, who will fight the upcoming assembly elections from the Fatehgarh Churhian assembly seats.

Ravikaran Singh Kahlon will be the candidate from Dera Baba Nanak and Yunus Mohammad will be fighting from Malerkotla, SAD senior vice president Daljit Singh Cheema said in a statement here.

Cheema said apart from announcing the names of candidates, Badal has also appointed Ravikaran Kahlon as the party's general secretary.

He said the party has announced the names of 77 candidates so far.

The SAD had in June allied with the Bahujan Samaj Party for the 2022 elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the Mayawati-led BSP will fight on 20 seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections Punjab Assembly Polls 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls Punjab Shiromani Akali Dal
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp